Armed robbery

At approximately 7:59 pm on Sunday, October 8, officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to an armed robbery at China Café, located at 1501 Union Cross Rd., according to a KPD press release. Police said an unidentified black male, approximately 30 years old, entered the store with a handgun and demanded cash. Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the res-taurant with an unknown amount of money. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the KPD at (336) 996-3177.