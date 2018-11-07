Archer

John Leroy Archer, Jr. age 70 unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 22, 2018 from pulmonary fibrosis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne, his son, Russell and his grandson Braxton, of Walkertown and his son Andrew and his wife, Amy of Chicago. John was the oldest of John and Mary’s (now deceased) 4 children. His sisters include Patty Pappas and her husband Sewell, Beth Gorman and her husband, Bob and Claudia Archer and her husband Bob (deceased). Other survivors include his brother-in-law, Bob Tidwell and his wife, Jan.

John held degrees in both Architecture and Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He received an MBA from the University of Arkansas and at graduation was specially recognized for his design collaboration with the College of Business in Little Rock.

He was retired following his work with CJMW as Director of Technology, Research and Health Care. Prior work included ARCADIS/NORR as V. Pres. Of U.S. Operations, HBE as V. Pres. and Project Executive, Gaskin Hill and Norcross as Sr. V. Pres., Anderson, Debartolo and Pan as Sr. Manager of Construction Management, Estimating and Construction Administrative Services and CRSS as Sr. Manager of Construction Management.

He loved life especially photography and often took pictures of the players on his grandson’s baseball teams for their parents. He loved gardening and had been working on the landscape of his home in Belews Landing until shortly before his death. Many called him a friend and he will be sorely missed by those and all those who loved him.

Memorials may be sent to pulmonaryfibrosis.org

