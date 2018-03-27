As a way to thank Kernersville’s first responders, Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church is hosting an appreciation dinner for Kernersville’s first responders on April 15 from 1 – 3 p.m. in the church’s family life center.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 24 & 25, 2018 edition.
Appreciation dinner
