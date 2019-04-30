The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Planning Board gave its stamp of approval this past Thursday to a rezoning request and final development plan for a new apartment complex proposed along Solomon Drive and Pecan Lane off Union Cross Road just north of the Interstate 40 interchange. The project is expected to go before the Winston-Salem City Council next month for further review.
Apartments proposed
