Apartment proposal

Residents interested in finding out whether or not the Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved a rezoning request and accompanying site plan for the development of the proposed The Pointe at Main Street Market apartment complex off Old Winston Road will have to wait another month. During Tuesday night’s aldermen meeting, the developer asked for and was granted a continuance to the December meeting to await the results of a new traffic study in the area. For more, see the Thursday, November 15, 2018 edition.