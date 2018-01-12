Apartment fire investigation

On Monday, January 8, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire at 407 Partridge Lane. Upon arrival the fire department found smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. Kernersville police said the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of arrival and there were no reported injuries. Police said damage was sustained to four apartments, displacing nine residents. The Red Cross provided assistance for the displaced residents.

The Kernersville Fire and Police departments are jointly investigating the cause of fire. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.