Annual Giving Campaign

The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville is looking to the community during their Annual Giving Campaign. Sandra Jennings, Annual Giving Campaign chairperson for The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville and one of the founding members of the organization, explained that they hope to raise $86,000 this year, which will go to help support the general operations of the nonprofit. For more, see the Tuesday, May 22, 2018 edition.