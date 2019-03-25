Annas

Edith Thompson Annas, 86, passed away March 23, 2019.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 10:30AM Thursday March 28, 2019 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

Edith was a native of Montgomery County and was the daughter of the late Allie Mae Hayworth and Carl Thompson. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Annas and her brother Carl Thompson, Jr.

Edith loved her church, Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Boyd Stafford Sunday School Class. She was an avid reader, and a regular patron of the Kernersville Library.

Survivors include her daughter Carla Englebert and Kent of Kernersville; and grandson, Matthew Englebert and Kaitlin of Columbus, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kernersville Public Library.

