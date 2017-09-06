Angel

Duffrey Gilroy Angel, 68, passed away August 29, 2017.

Graveside funeral services will be 11:00AM Tuesday September 12, 2017 at Salisbury National Veteran’s Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC. 28144. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Phil Bauguess and Rev. Andy Langford. Full military honors will follow the service at the cemetery.

Duffrey was born on August 4, 1949 in Forsyth County to the late Pauline Gilroy Angel and Maurice Hasten Angel. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Stephen Charles Angel.

Following graduation from East Forsyth High School, Duffrey served his country honorably in the US Army. He was stationed in Germany following basic training in field artillery. Duffrey retired from Thomas Built Buses after a long career. He especially enjoyed delivering the buses. This gave him a unique opportunity to see the country. His hobbies included riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and performing with a local clogging group.

Survivors include his brother Douglas Angel and wife Linda; cousin and best friend Bruce Masten and wife Sheila and numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Central United Methodist Church, designated to the Ruth Dollars Fund, 30 Union Street North, Concord, NC 28025.

