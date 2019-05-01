Angel

KERNERSVILLE – Clarence William “Bill” Angel, Jr., 69, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Bill was born on July 25, 1949 in Forsyth County to Clarence and Ilene Parker Angel.

Bill is survived by his wife, Gail; a son, Bill Angel (Crystal); two grandsons, Will Angel (Michaela) of Kernersville, and Brady Phillips of Indiana; two great grandchildren, William and Zaylee Angel; and brothers, Gary Teague and Mike Leonard

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com