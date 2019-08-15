Andy Johnson Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held at Union Cross Fire Department in memory of Andy Johnson on Sunday, August 18 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and key sponsor code “Andy Johnson Memorial,” call 800-RED-CROSS, or contact the Johnsons at 336-817-2048 or rjohnson010@triad.rr.com. Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring photo ID. For more, see the Thursday, August 15, 2019 edition.