Anderson

Lowell Bennett Anderson, 81, was taken home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 13, 1937 to Kenneth Hogue and Alva Gilmer Anderson in Virginia, where he also met and married his sweetheart, Shirley. Shortly after they moved to Chicago, Illinois and started working for American Airlines. After having two children, they moved to North Carolina where he went to work for Eastern Airlines. He loved working for the airlines and always had so many stories to tell about people he met. He eventually retired from the US Postal Service. He has lived in Kernersville, North Carolina for over 50 years.

Lowell loved pier fishing, hunting, gardening and he could spend hours in his garage tinkering with his tools. One of his favorite things to do was to talk about his trip to Costa Rica. He was an active member of the Kernersville Exchange Club and the Methodist Men’s at Pisgah United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit Anderson. He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Shirley Anderson; his daughters, Vicki Anderson Estes (husband, Andrew) and Lois Rupert (husband, Russell); grandsons Michael and William Rupert; brother Kenneth Dale Anderson; and many extended family members.

A funeral service for Lowell will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Pisgah United Methodist Church with Rev. Harry Sammons officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church at 2165 Pisgah Church Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Community Homecare and Hospice at 1308 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC 28677. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .

The family would like to thank everyone, especially the staff at Community Hospice, along with the members of Pisgah United Methodist Church, for all their support and prayers. The members of the church were like family to Lowell. He loved playing the welcome bells on Sunday morning for all the neighborhood to hear.