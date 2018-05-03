CareNet Counseling continued a discussion started by the Kernersville Foundation last year on the opioid crisis with a special educational luncheon panel on the subject at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden on Thursday, April 26.
“Amazing Grace”
