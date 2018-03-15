Prayers for safe travels sent over the airwaves to a Kernersville resident sparked an idea that has since taken root at Triad Baptist Church, where a group of ham radio operators now meet in ministry together. They hope others will join.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 10 & 11, 2018 edition.
Amateur radio
Prayers for safe travels sent over the airwaves to a Kernersville resident sparked an idea that has since taken root at Triad Baptist Church, where a group of ham radio operators now meet in ministry together. They hope others will join.
Previous post: Walk outs planned
Next post: Sheriff candidates