Ms. Sheri Lynn (Cook) York Alley, 62, of Kernersville, NC, passed away peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

A Celebration of Sheri’s life will be held 2:00PM Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00PM at the funeral home.

Sheri was born July 18, 1955 to Roy and Joyce Cook in Maryville, Tennessee at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains. She adored children, all animals, spending time in the mountains, the beach, as well as good live music. Sheri was a huge fan of classic rock and roll, but Bob Seger was her favorite. She also loved her Tennessee Volunteers and Carolina Panthers football. Sheri’s favorite thing to do most of all was spend time with her great group of friends and her family who all loved her dearly. She worked for Food Lion in Customer Service for several years and touched many lives with her beautiful smile. She will be remembered for that beautiful smile, fun loving and engaging personality and quick witted sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Nelson L. York in 1974.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving parents Roy and Joyce Cook of Kernersville; her loving son Steve (Carey) York of Marrow, OH; loving brothers David Cook of Newnan, GA and Jimmy (Bobbi) Cook of Pendleton, IN; grandchildren Bradley (Jessica) Tucker of Midland, OH; Mathew (Dani) Tucker of Wilmington, OH; great grandchildren Ty and Taitum Tucker; one niece Christina Cook; nephews Josh and Hunter Cook, as well as countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the SECU Family House of Winston-Salem, NC; St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or your favorite local cancer charity.

