Kernersville – Mrs. Beulah Lea Pope Allen, 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born on February 28, 1923 in Ashe County to Ennis and Delphia Pope. Beulah was a faithful member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Beulah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Eller Allen; She is survived by one daughter, Marlene Decker (Michael); two sons, Harley Allen (Lori) and Raymond Allen (Emily); seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; two sisters, Geneva Hines and Louise Simmons; and one brother, Floyd Pope.

A funeral service for Beulah will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

The family would like to thank Shuler Health Care, and especially Sue and Sharon for the care and loving support.