Aldermen responses

Kernersville News is publishing a series of questions to the mayoral and aldermen candidates who will be on the ballot during the November 5 municipal election. Candidate responses will appear in each Tuesday and Thursday edition of the paper, which began August 6 and will continue through October 31. This week’s question for the aldermen is: What experience do you have that has made you most effective as an alderman? For more, see the Tuesday, July 27, 2019 edition.