When the filing period for this year’s municipal election ended on Friday, no one else had joined the race for the Kernersville Board of Aldermen, with only the five incumbents announcing their intentions to run for re-election.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 20 & 21, 2019 edition.
Aldermen race
