Aldermen meeting

A number of issues, potential rezonings, future budget requests, ordinances and proclamations were discussed at the Kernersville Board of Aldermen (BOA) briefing session at the Town Hall Executive Conference Room on Wednesday night. One major issue, the commercial recycling program, which will have a significant impact on the Town and its citizens, will also be further discussed at the Kernersville BOA meeting on April 2 at 7 p.m. at the Kernersville Municipal Council Chambers. The commercial recycling program will be further expounded upon in an article in the Tuesday News. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 30 & 31, 2019 edition.