Aldermen meeting

A public hearing has been set for Tuesday, September 5 to discuss changing the name of the former South Cherry Street Extension to Southern Street.

The proposed change is needed as a result of minor traffic changes around the new roundabout and Lowes Foods shopping center, and will affect a handful of property owners, according to Town Manager Curtis Swisher.For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 5 & 6, 2017 edition.