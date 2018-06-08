On Tuesday, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 in favor of adopting the 2018-19 fiscal year budget as presented by Town Manager Curtis Swisher, but not before a lengthy discussion about the Town’s recycling fee and growing expenditures.
For more, see the Thursday, June 7, 2018 edition.
Aldermen adopt budget
On Tuesday, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 in favor of adopting the 2018-19 fiscal year budget as presented by Town Manager Curtis Swisher, but not before a lengthy discussion about the Town’s recycling fee and growing expenditures.
Previous post: Chamber employee
Next post: Felony charges