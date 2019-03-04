Airsoft BB gun

On Friday evening, the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) was made aware of an incident involving an airsoft BB gun on a school bus carrying students from Southeast Middle School.

Following the incident, a letter from Principal Stephanie Gentry was sent to roughly 1,100 parents of students at the school notifying them of the matter.

KPD School Resource Officer J. Deeney explained the KPD was made aware of the matter 48 hours after the airsoft BB gun was seen on a school bus.