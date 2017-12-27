Agic

Milton Agic, 89, passed away Tuesday December 26, 2017.

He was born November 18, 1929 in Chicago Illinois to the late Paul and Freda Agic.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Then went to work as a Ma-chinist Tool and Die Maker, he was awarded the title of Master Craftsman in 1992, and retired in 1993.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Ivetta Hamblin Agic.

Survivors include; a daughter, Debra Agic; sons, Richard Agic and Jon Agic; numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Agic; and many extended family and friends.

Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Cards and condolence may be sent to PO Box 909, Walkertown, North Carolina 27051