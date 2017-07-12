Agee

Ashley Marie Agee, 30, of Kernersville, NC died Sunday, July 9, 2017 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Ashley was born in Martinsville, VA on June 10, 1987 the daughter of Robert Hampton Agee, III (Patricia) and Barbara Greer Gosnell (Mike).

Ashley worked for BB&T and attended The Summit Church in Kernersville. She enjoyed motorcycle riding.

Survivors in addition to her parents include two daughters, Alexia Mariah Agee and Aniyah Kaylee Mason; siblings, Amber Reagan, Allen Reagan, Tara Amos, Michael Bullins, Derrick Bullins, paternal grandparents, Robert & Donna Agee; Brenda & Phillip Turner; and a number of friends that she loved dearly.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel

A memorial graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Highland Burial Park, 3049 North Main St Danville, VA conducted by the Rev. Jerry Flanigan.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Agee family.