‘After the Storm’

Kernersville native Bo Yokely has landed his first leading role in a movie. “After the Storm” will debut on streaming service UPtv at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Yokely is playing the role of Collin Traub.

“After the Storm” is based on a best-selling Harlequin romance novel that had been titled “Marooned with the Maverick.” Yokely’s character is a carpenter who helps a school teacher, his childhood crush, rebuild her home after it is devastated by a storm.

For more, see the Tuesday, June 4, 2019 edition.