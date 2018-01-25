A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to assist an eight-year-old little girl whose mother passed away after an overdose on Christmas morning.
The “Addison Church/Memory of Lauren Church” page was set up on the fundraising website on January 9. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 20 & 21, 2018 edition.
Addison Church/Memory of Lauren Church
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to assist an eight-year-old little girl whose mother passed away after an overdose on Christmas morning.
Previous post: Gilliam
Next post: Unmask the Violence