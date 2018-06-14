Adding Surgery Space

Cone Health has submitted a certificate of need application to develop a new surgical center on its Hwy. 66 South campus.

The application was submitted to the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation Health Planning and Certificate of Need Section on May 15 and is currently undergoing the review process.

If the application is approved by state regulators, the $12.7 million project proposes a new, free-standing ambulatory surgery facility in Kernersville with two operating rooms, one gastrointestinal endoscopy room and one procedure room. Estimated completion time for the 15,500-sq. ft. center would be April 2020.

“We’re actively pursuing a certificate of need for new operating room capacity in Forsyth County,” said Jim Roskelly, executive vice president of strategic development for Cone Health.

The surgery center would be built on the southeast corner of the Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville’s 13 acre campus. Roskelly said the facility would enhance the already existing services provided at the location.

“The surgery center would be a nice way to augment a well-established program,” Roskelly said of the MedCenter Kernersville campus.

Services provided by the surgery center would include orthopedic and general surgery, urological procedures, otolaryngology and gastroenterology services, Roskelly added.

Roskelly said the proposal demonstrates Cone Health’s commitment to providing a growing community the services it needs.

“It’s an indication of Cone Health’s commitment to serve in an area that is growing. There has been a lot of medical development in the area and Cone Health has been prominent in that growth,” said Roskelly. “We have a commitment to that community.”

Roskelly said a public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for July 16 at Kernersville Town Hall.

“Once that has been held, we would expect a decision sometime in November,” Roskelly said.

Cone Health MedCenter Kernersville, located at 1635 N.C. 66 South, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the community. The campus offers both primary care and urgent care services and held a community day on Tuesday, June 12 to celebrate its 10-year milestone.

In addition to Cone Health’s request, state regulators will review several other certificate of need applications during the same July 16 public hearing at Town Hall, all seeking to add operating capacity in Forsyth County. They include the following:

· Triad Surgery Center has submitted an application to develop a new ambulatory surgery facility with two operating rooms and three procedure rooms. The project would cost $7.1 million.

· Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center has submitted an application to add two operating rooms for a total of 35 operating rooms on the hospital’s license. The project would cost $4.1 million.

· Novant Health Clemmons Outpatient Surgery has submitted an application to add two operating rooms to a previously approved ambulatory surgery center for a total of four operating rooms upon completion. The project would cost $3.1 million.

· North Carolina Baptist Hospital has submitted an application to add four operating rooms for a total of 51 operating rooms upon completion. The project would cost $9.9 million.

The public hearing will begin at 12 noon.