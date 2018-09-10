The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Farmwood Drive at approximately 1:35 pm on Sunday, September 9, according to a KPD news release.
Police said a female was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and is currently listed in critical condition. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.
Accidental shooting
