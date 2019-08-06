The Kernersville News will be publishing a 13-part series of questions to this year’s Kernersville candidates for mayor and the Board of Aldermen along with their responses. The first question asks the candidates to tell our readers about themselves.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 6, 2019 edition.
About the candidates
The Kernersville News will be publishing a 13-part series of questions to this year’s Kernersville candidates for mayor and the Board of Aldermen along with their responses. The first question asks the candidates to tell our readers about themselves.
Previous post: Downtown Events
Next post: Man charged