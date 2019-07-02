A nurse’s journey

Gloria Poole grew up in rural Indiana in the 1960s where, for most girls, there weren’t a lot of options after high school.

“I was too shy to be a teacher and I didn’t want to work in a factory,” she said. “I had always had a soft spot for wanting to help people. I just wanted to make a difference in some way. Nursing seemed like the best option.”

For more, see the Tuesday, July 2, 2019 edition.