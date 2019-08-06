The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville will present their annual A Night of Talent, sponsored by Ridge Care, with this year’s theme being “Life Song: Through the Generations” featuring a variety of performances on Friday, August 9 at 7 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church.
A Night of Talent
