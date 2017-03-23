“40 Leaders Under Forty”

Former Kernersville Alderman Brooke Cashion has been named one of the area’s top “40 Leaders Under Forty” by the Triad Business Journal. It is the second time the business publication has recognized Cashion with one of its annual honors, having presented her with a “Women in Business” award in 2004.

