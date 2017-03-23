McLain

Linda Jane Swaim McLain of Kernersville, NC was surrounded by her family at her home in Waveland, Ms. and after a brief illness she passed away peacefully, beginning her journey into a new life, leaving this one behind.

She was married to the late Garrison Bishop McLain and is survived by her children, Tim & Angelina McLain, her foster daughter Kimberly Trump and her grandchildren, Jesse, Desiree, Jacob, Christina, Ashlee, Matthew, Earli, Lance, Isabelle & Carver as well as a large extended family in NC. She was a humanitarian, she loved and cared for all people and made friends all over the world, she will be greatly missed.