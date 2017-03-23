Albert

Alberta Smith Albert, 91, passed away Saturday March 11, 2017 at Bradford Village West Assisted Living in Kernersville. Graveside Services celebrating her life will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday March 16 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Rob Ellis.

Alberta was born April 22, 1925 to the late Jasper “Jack” Smith and Annie Banner Smith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thurman Albert, Sr., three sisters, and four brothers.

Survivors include a son Thurman Albert, Jr. and Patricia; granddaughter Sherry Ellis and Rob; grandsons Travis Albert and Lenea, and Tyler Albert and Rachel; six great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00P.M.–8 :00P.M. Wednesday evening at Pierce –Jefferson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special thanks to her caretakers at Bradford Village West Assisted Living for all their love and support.