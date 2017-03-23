Toney

Jack Reed Toney was born to Grace Crouse Toney and Broadus Reed Toney in Lexington, NC, on 10/27/36. He was their only child. After graduation from Ledford High School, he attended Lees McCrae in Banner Elk where he received an Associate of Arts degree. He served in the Army following college.

He married Phyllis Ann Toney of Kernersville, NC, and proceeded to learn the trade of plumbing from her father, Aubrey Ragland Pegg, eventually taking over the family plumbing company and renaming it the Jack R. Toney Plumbing Co.

He and Phyllis had 2 children, Robin Lynn Toney and Alan Reed Toney, and lived in Kernersville all of their lives. Surviving are his daughter, Robin Lynn Toney-Davis, and grandson, Jaxon Raine Davis, and granddaughter Tiffany Grace Toney.

Jack had long attended Unity Church of Winston Salem.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, PO Box 2044, Kernersville, NC 27285.

