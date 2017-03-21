Kernersville Kiwanis Club will hold its annual Community Golf Tournament, the club’s largest fundraiser, on Friday, May 19 and the club is looking for both sponsors and players for the event.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 edition.
Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament
