The Forsyth County Democratic Party has selected Fleming El-Amin to fill the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners seat left vacant last month following the death of Walter Marshall. Commissioners will vote on El-Amin’s choice at their March 27 meeting.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 edition.
Commissioners fill seat
