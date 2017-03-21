Forsyth Creek Week

Numerous events are being planned across Forsyth County to celebrate one of nature’s most valuable resources: water.

The fifth annual Forsyth Creek Week will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 with a fly-fishing clinic at the Old Kernersville Lake Park and will conclude on Sunday, April 2 with a creekside bike excursion at 3 p.m. at Salem Creek Greenway. For more, see the Tuesday, March 21, 2017 edition.