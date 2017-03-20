Rep. Lambeth takes issue with protesters

State Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) is taking issue with a news report that aired on WXII 12 News earlier in the week in which a group of protesters in Greensboro accused him of going back on his campaign promise to repeal House Bill 2 (HB2).

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 18 & 19, 2017 edition.