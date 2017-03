Save Water, Drink Wine

As part of Earth Month, Aveda Hair Salon Fusion and Spa Concept Salon is hosting their second annual “Save Water, Drink Wine” event on Saturday, April 8 from 6 – 9 p.m. to raise awareness and funds to help support and save the Yadkin River. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 18 & 19, 2017 edition.