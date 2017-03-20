Collins

Mr. Willie Eugene “Gene” Collins, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by loving family in his home on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Gene was born April 16, 1929 in Wilkes County to Authur Dempson Collins and Lizzie Carter Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Kathryn Lawrence, and husband Gwyn, and a great grandson, Shawn McKay.

On December 23, 1949 he married the love of his life, Mildred Casey, who survives him of the home. To that union was born three children, Pamela Joyce and husband Mike of Huntersville, Marty Collins and wife Diane of High Point, and Darryl Collins of Saxapahaw, four grandchildren, Eric Joyce and wife Heather, Jared Collins and wife Gayle, Lindsay Wade and Whitney Karns and husband Ben, five great grandchildren, Nolan, Junior, Weston, Walker, and Colton plus one great grandson due April 14, 2017; one brother, Leo Collins and wife Frances of Fort Myers, Florida.

Gene was a Naval Veteran proudly serving his country aboard the U.S.S. Helena during the Korean War. He worked at Roadway Express for 30 years from where he retired. He was so dedicated to his job that during all those years he only missed work a handful of times. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Kernersville; he was a deacon, a member of the Fellowship Sunday school class and the Be Friendly Club.

After retirement, he enjoyed planting and working in his garden. He had a green thumb and could grow anything. He also enjoyed reading his Bible and doing Word Search.

Gene was a quiet and Godly man, he provided a wonderful home for his family, and a dependable friend to all. Above all, his life was all about God and family. His wife Mildred was his life and faithful companion. They were inseparable. The love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was unequalled. The family was a source of pride in his life. He will be greatly missed, but we know we have the promise of seeing him again.

A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Kernersville at 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27101, or to the Deacon’s Fund of First Baptist Church of Kernersville, at 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .