Sloop

Mr. Paul Alexander Sloop passed away March 18, 2017 at his home. He was born May 25, 1930 in Cabarrus County to Eva Baity Sloop and William Alexander Sloop. He enjoyed driving a school bus in New Jersey for 10 years, and worked for AT&T for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Sloop, and a sister, Ruth Walter

Surviving are; his loving wife Betty Critz Sloop, two sons; Khris Franklin and wife Teresa Sloop, Paul Edward and wife Judy Sloop, one daughter; April Ann and husband Robert Rocco, eight grandchildren; Troy Sloop, J.T. Sloop, Patrick Horton, Chelsea Horton, Shelby Sloop, Meaghan Sloop, Ryan Sloop, and Justin Sloop, one great-grandchild, Carter Horton, and his sister, Mary Bowden.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will also receive friends Wednesday, March 22, 2017, from 1:00 – 2:45 PM at Lady’s Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis prior to a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord, NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com, and to www.lady’sfuneralhome.com.