Four-Way Test Award

Richard Hedgecock was honored with the Rotary Club of Kernersville’s Four-Way Test Award during a Rotary Club meeting on Wednesday, March 8.

In 1943, Rotary International adopted the Four-Way Test as a guiding principle for all Rotarians. The Four-Way Test asks four questions of its members in everything they think, say or do, which include: Is it the truth?; Is it fair to all concerned?; Will it build goodwill and better friendships?; Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

According to Rotary member Arnold King, the Rotary Club of Kernersville began a program in 1995 to select a non-Rotarian member from the community who they believe exemplifies and practices the ideals embodied in the Four-Way Test.

Previous recipients of the award included G. S. “Sol” Coltrane, Joe Dudley, Roger Swisher, Charlie Snow, John Staples, W. H. “Doc” Long, Garry Snow, David Fitzpatrick, Jack Blaylock, Bruce Boyer, G. C. “Neal” Stockton, Margaret Hall Burks, Ivey Redmon, Becky Lewis, Jim Taylor, Larry Cain, and Ned Mabe.

“Richard Hedgecock can tell you he’s in fine company. There are a whole lot of people that have contributed to this fine community,” King said.

King said they chose Hedgecock as this year’s recipient for his service to the community.

Hedgecock was born and raised in the Sedge Garden area. He went to school at Sedge Garden and then Glenn High School for three years. He then went to East Forsyth (High School) and was in the first graduating class in 1963. He was class president that year. Hedgecock was a starting running back on the football team. He was point guard on the basketball team, where he made the All Northwest Team. He played first base on the baseball team, where he was selected to go to the East West All Star Game, and earned a baseball scholarship to East Carolina University.

Following college, Hedgecock went into the Army, where he served three years. He served in Germany, where he played baseball. He was a member of the All European Team as a baseball player. After his service in the Army, in 1970, he returned home and decided he wanted to teach. Hedgecock went to Winston-Salem State University for his teaching certificate and found a position teaching art at North Forsyth High School, finishing out the school year for the last four months. The following year, he came to East Forsyth High School, where he taught art for four years.

In 1977, Hedgecock opened his framing studio on Main Street. He has been in business for 40 years.

“I asked Richard what he considered his greatest achievement. He thought for a bit, and typical Richard, he said, ‘Just being able to serve the community for the last 40 years,’” King said. “He didn’t mention the book that he published; he didn’t mention the fact that he had his art in the White House.”

He continued.

“When I mentioned the Rotary meeting to Richard and told him about the Ace of Spades, he said, ‘Well do you need me to donate something?’ That’s just Richard. I said, ‘No.’ But, anything that’s come along in this community over the past 40 years, Richard has supported it.”

King noted that Hedgecock’s major hobby today is golf and helping his wife, Penny, with the abundance of rescue animals they have.

“I can only use three adjectives to describe Richard: sincere, humble and generous,” King said.

After accepting his award, Hedgecock came up to the podium during the Rotary Club meeting and said he was thankful for the recognition.

“I’m too humble to say how much I appreciate it,” he remarked.

Along with his coach Jack Musten, Hedgecock noted several other people who have been great influences in his life, including his grandmother, Ava Hedgecock, Rev. Pete Kunkle, an art teacher he had at East Forsyth, and a fellow Army mate, all of whom shaped him into the man he is today.