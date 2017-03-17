Drayton

Jamestown – Collins Columbarnus Drayton, 86, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Shannon Gray Rehabilitation Center. Collins was born on November 21, 1930 in Trinidad to Christopher and Edna Sherwood Drayton. Mr. Drayton was a Boy Scout and attended the Boy’s Catholic school in San Fernando. He was an altar boy with the Catholic church in Trinidad and attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, FL. Mr. Drayton was employed with Shell Trinidad Limited from June 27, 1944 until February 28, 1970 and subsequently worked for One Chase Manhattan Bank in New York until his retirement June 12, 1992. He was preceded in death by his brother, Errol Drayton and his sisters, Sybil Halls and Mary (Verdie) Roberts. Sur-viving are his wife of 59 years, Sheila Hewitt Drayton; a daughter, Charmaine Holden and hus-band Breck; five grandchildren, Jamila, Briana, Leandra, Darryl, Jr. and Kayla; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Ryan, and Noah; brothers and sisters, Irma, Grace, Elsa, Cecil, Lorna, Lin-nie and Ansel (Selly); sisters-in-law, Joan, Jemma, and Jackie; brother-in-law, Cliffton Hamilton and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memo-rial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4 Oak Branch Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com