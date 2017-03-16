The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners opted not to pursue a Duke Energy Carolinas grant that would have provided some funding for electric vehicle charging stations at the new Kernersville and Clemmons library branches.
Charging stations
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners opted not to pursue a Duke Energy Carolinas grant that would have provided some funding for electric vehicle charging stations at the new Kernersville and Clemmons library branches.
