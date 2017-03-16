Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Rezoning requests

March 16, 2017

With no objection coming from any of the surrounding property owners on Monday, the Kernersville Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend approval of two rezoning requests along Old Winston Road.
The vote means that Keith Charles and Barry Siegal are one step closer to breaking ground on their respective projects. For more, see the Thursday, March 16, 2017 edition.

