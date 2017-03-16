Project No Kill Animal Shelter is looking for more people to join its Board of Directors and help with funding through various avenues.
The shelter is working to raise a total of $350,000 in hopes of purchasing three to five acres of land and build a facility. Once the facility is built, they plan to rescue animals on death row. For more, see the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 edition.
Project No Kill Animal Shelter
