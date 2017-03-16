Scam seminar

The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Kernersville Police Department, will once again offer a scam seminar for those who are interested in learning how not to become a victim.

The scam and fraud seminar will feature speaker Brian Wright, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem. It will be held at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center in the basement of the library at 130 East Mountain Street at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 16.

