Expanding sports complex

As members of the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department finalize their grant application for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant this month, they want to publicly unveil their initial expansion plans for the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex. Kernersville area residents can stop by the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Center anytime between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. For more, see the Tuesday, March 14, 2017 edition.