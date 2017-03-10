The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is considering approval of a Duke Energy grant that would provide funding for electric car charging stations at two future library branches in the county.
Commissioners were briefed on the proposal during their Thursday, March 2 briefing session and will vote on the matter during their regular March 13 meeting.
For more, see the Thursday, March 9, 2017 edition.
Charging electric cars
